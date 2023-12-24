Busy ‘Super Saturday’ for last-minute Christmas shoppers in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The countdown is on. Two more days until Christmas.

On Saturday, about 142 million people were expected to shop in stores and online. There was bumper-to-bumper traffic to get into the parking lot at Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix. “Just the parking was insane,” said shopper Curtis Peres.

Shoppers and retailers alike said that Christmas being on Monday this year is great news. It gives everyone more time to shop for any last-minute gifts and busy stores are a plus for the local economy. The hustle and bustle of the holidays is ramping up as Christmas inches closer. “It’s just madness during the holidays everywhere, always,” said shopper Hayley Michaels.

Shoppers are scrambling to find last-minute gifts. “You always get everything and you think you’re done and then you’re like, oh no, I need something for the stocking,” said shopper Rosalie Michaels.

Some always procrastinate. “I am known for it every year. It forces a decision out of me. So, I like it,” said Peres.

Others are finding it hard to stay focused. “So far, I’ve only managed to get things for myself despite the fact I’m coming here for other people,” said Jo Nuara.

Mother Rosalie Michaels and her daughter, Hayley, said it’s more of a bonding experience. “We love Christmas. We love shopping and we love each other,” said Hayley.

Creations Boutique store manager Anna Johnson said the busy shopping weekend brings a boost in business. “Today, it definitely has been full force,” said Johnson. “We’ve been doing pretty good, so I think we’ll keep trending up.”

While searching for the perfect present for everyone on their list, many are enjoying the festive atmosphere during the most wonderful time of the year. “I like shopping for other people,” said Cassie Bonfield. Many shoppers told Arizona’s Family that online shopping can be convenient but said you can’t beat the Christmas spirit of being out and about.

