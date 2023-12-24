Avoid crowds and save big on winter travel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If your Christmas wish list includes “bucket list” travel, then it’s not too late to score a deal! Flight and hotel prices will remain lower for the next two months because fewer people travel in the winter, outside of the holidays. It means major savings to Europe right now.

Because it rarely snows in Southern Europe, the mild temperatures make walking tours of cities like Barcelona, Rome, Florence and Nice very enjoyable.

Using Florence, Italy, as an example, you won’t have any problems getting tickets to the famous art galleries and museums. It’s also far easier to get reservations at the city’s most well-known restaurants.

In nearby Pisa, an easy day trip from Florence, you can climb the famous Leaning Tower without having to book a reservation in advance and wait in a long line.

The medieval hilltop town of San Gimignano, another easy trip from Florence, is usually full of tourists in the summer. In the winter, you can stroll the cobblestone streets without the big crowds.

If you’re dreaming of Europe on a budget in 2024, consider visiting a city like Rome or Florence in December. The Christmas season is especially beautiful, as Christmas markets open in big cities and small towns.

