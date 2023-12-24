Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Avoid crowds and save big on winter travel

Traveling to Europe for the winter isn't just a great deal — it can arguably be a better experience if you want to avoid crowds for a long period of time.
By Jared Dillingham
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — If your Christmas wish list includes “bucket list” travel, then it’s not too late to score a deal! Flight and hotel prices will remain lower for the next two months because fewer people travel in the winter, outside of the holidays. It means major savings to Europe right now.

Because it rarely snows in Southern Europe, the mild temperatures make walking tours of cities like Barcelona, Rome, Florence and Nice very enjoyable.

Using Florence, Italy, as an example, you won’t have any problems getting tickets to the famous art galleries and museums. It’s also far easier to get reservations at the city’s most well-known restaurants.

In nearby Pisa, an easy day trip from Florence, you can climb the famous Leaning Tower without having to book a reservation in advance and wait in a long line.

The medieval hilltop town of San Gimignano, another easy trip from Florence, is usually full of tourists in the summer. In the winter, you can stroll the cobblestone streets without the big crowds.

If you’re dreaming of Europe on a budget in 2024, consider visiting a city like Rome or Florence in December. The Christmas season is especially beautiful, as Christmas markets open in big cities and small towns.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible

Latest News

Director of "The Boys on the Boat," George Clooney, recalls helping someone out with $20 and...
The Buzz: 'The Boys on the Boat' director George Clooney's life changing $20
Traveling to Europe for the winter isn't just a great deal — it can arguably be a better...
Now Boarding: Europe is great to visit during winter because it's less crowded
The weather can affect some of the parts under the hood of your car.
Car making noises this Arizona winter? Here’s what it could likely be
The Salvation Army in Phoenix Metro is cooking up about 6,000 meals for Christmas and are...
Phoenix Salvation Army cooking 6,000 meals for Christmas Day