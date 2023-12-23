Snow and rain hit the high country as people travel for the holidays

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — AAA estimates more than 115 million people will be on the roads for year-end travel.

Many from the Valley of the Sun will travel to the High Country to have a white Christmas. However, with the winter weather and extra traffic, it’s important to be safe on the road. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office prepares their deputies every winter with extra emergency supplies, like water, blankets, and chains for those who need them on the road. They also have specialty vehicles like humvees and track vehicles that can reach rural areas in the county.

Jon Paxton with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said when the county gets hit hard by big winter storms, their deputies go the extra mile. “Officers across Northern Arizona have a challenging position when it comes to [rural terrain], especially with the kind of winter we had last year,” Paxton said. “I can tell you just from our agency, we delivered propane, took groceries into people, we took people out, but it was just somewhat, you know, a public safety issue.”

They aren’t the only ones preparing for winter weather. Arizona Snowbowl marketing coordinator Angelina Grubb said the holiday weekend is already one of their busiest times of the year but they are expecting even more people with the snow. “It truly is awesome up here to work at Snowbowl,” Grub said. “Regardless if there is fresh snow up coming in, if it is the holiday weekend, we love seeing the people up here anytime. Up here at Snowbowl, every employee truly is just working here to give people the freedom to ski.”

She said they expect up to 15 inches of snow by Saturday afternoon and they started to get fresh snow early Friday morning. Many people travel up to the High Country for the holiday weekend, whether it’s to ski, spend time with family, or just see the snow.

Fidelis Teneng and Winston Mbuh drove up from Phoenix with their friends to experience their first snow. “Snow to me has always been a myth,” Mbuh said. “Like I never would have thought that this is for real. I just couldn’t wait to get here and see. It’s always been something just watching on TV. This is the first time I’m actually seeing snow feeling it, getting to touch it. It’s really so awesome and fascinating.”

