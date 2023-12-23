Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas

The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them celebrate Christmas. (Source: WCBS)
By Alice Gainer, WCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:58 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - The Salvation Army is working overtime to help those in need this holiday season.

Rows and rows of toys were given out at the Salvation Army Times Square Community Center this week.

Parents and children were able to pick out gifts and have them wrapped.

“With the high costs of bills, this is a way to alleviate some of the weight off the parents and put some joy into the hearts of children,” said Yuco Hall, with the Salvation Army.

The team said about 300 to 400 people attended.

“It just gives them a sense of pride and happiness to choose the toys that their children are going to open up on Christmas,” said LeNissa Sukhdeo, with the Salvation Army.

And what’s Christmas without food?

The Bronx Catholic Charities distributed fresh produce and meats.

A steady crowd of about 250 people attended.

These were just a few of the examples of New York residents helping each other during this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible

Latest News

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
Police: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall
It happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Man shot at Desert Sky Mall parking lot in Phoenix
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
The Salvation Army passed out hundreds of gifts to children and their families to help them...
Salvation Army passes out hundreds of gifts to children for Christmas