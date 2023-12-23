Your Life
Rain clears out ahead of Christmas for Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5 p.m. Update for Saturday, 12/23/23
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s the weekend before Christmas! After a very rainy Saturday morning, the evening will be much calmer; there is only about a 10% chance of a light shower for the Valley overnight. Phoenix Sky Harbor reported 0.75 of an inch of rain! Send us your rain videos to our First Alert Weather Facebook page!

This event will be chilly across the Valley, as lows will reach the low 50s. For Christmas Eve, plan on seeing much more sun as highs reach the mid-60s. No rain is expected during the day.

For Christmas Day, it will be clear and sunny! Monday will be cool for our standards as highs return to the 60s. The weather will be nice outside throughout the day so enjoy it!

We are tracking high pressure making its way to the Valley as the week starts, so temperatures will rise slightly. By the end of the week, we will be in the upper 60s. No rain is expected this week.

For the High Country, plan on sunny skies for Flagstaff, Pinetop and Sedona for Christmas. The weather will be nice overall for the mountain areas of the state Monday.

