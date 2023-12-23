Your Life
Phoenix Salvation Army cooking 6,000 meals for Christmas Day

The Salvation Army is cooking up meals at the Phoenix Convention Center and expects to make 6,000 for Christmas Day for those in need.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:58 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We’re in the home stretch of Christmas, and what is Christmas but the season of giving back? The Salvation Army is preparing to serve about 6,000 Christmas meals. Crews have been cooking away at the Phoenix Convention Center for days, but they’re not done yet. Lt. Colonel Ivan Wild, the church and charitable organization’s southwest division commander, joined Good Morning Arizona to tell us how the kitchen is doing and how volunteers are welcome to help.

