Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police: Multiple people injured in ‘active shooting’ at Florida shopping mall

The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the...
The Ocala Police Department said they were responding to “an active shooting” situation at the Paddock Mall in Ocala, located about 80 miles northwest of Orlando.(Ocala Police Department via Facebook)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - The Ocala Police Department confirms multiple people were wounded during a shooting inside a mall in Ocala, Florida.

Authorities told WCJB that at least two people were shot, one in the head, when gunfire broke out inside the Paddock Mall on Saturday afternoon. They say the gunman fled the scene.

The incident is no longer considered an active shooter situation. The mall was evacuated and people were asked to avoid the area as emergency crews responded.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
Scattered showers to continue across Arizona with a few thunderstorms possible

Latest News

A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israel strikes 2 homes, killing more than 90 Palestinians while hundreds have been detained
The fight was reported around 9 p.m. at the apartment complex on 19th Avenue south of Dunlap...
Fight turns to deadly shooting at a north Phoenix apartment
FILE -- Taraji P. Henson from "The Color Purple" participates in the ceremonial lighting of...
Taraji P. Henson says she is tired of not being paid fairly in Hollywood
Lebanon High School football player JJ Hutson returned home just in time for Christmas after...
Just in time for Christmas: Family welcomes home high school athlete hospitalized in car crash