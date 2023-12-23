Your Life
Mother with double uterus gives birth to healthy baby girls

Kelsey Hatcher was smiling as she and her husband held their new baby girls Thursday. (WVTM, UAB, FAMILY PHOTO, CNN)
By WVTM via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVTM) - It was an early Christmas miracle in Alabama when a woman with two uteruses and two cervixes gave birth to healthy baby girls.

Kelsey Hatcher was smiling as she and her husband held their new baby girls Thursday.

She described her high-risk pregnancy as emotional but said she and her husband kept their positive attitudes through it all.

Now, they get to enjoy the new additions to their family.

“Everybody was cheering, everybody was excited,” Hatcher said.

Following a combined twenty hours of labor, Hatcher delivered two healthy girls. The high-risk and extremely rare pregnancy ended with the birth of Roxi on Tuesday and Rebel on Wednesday.

As for how rare this pregnancy was, one doctor who assisted with Hatcher’s delivery says only about three in women are 1,000 born with two uteruses and the chances of being pregnant in both are at least one in a million.

Hatcher’s obstetrician Shweta Patel said her team planned for many different ways the births could go but ultimately Patel said she had a vaginal delivery with the first baby.

“Everybody got super emotional when Roxi was born because it was like we did it like we successfully did this. Lots of tears, lots of clapping,” Hatcher said. “It was, it was fun. But then the reality hit that, OK, well, we have another one we’ve got to take care of, too.”

Hatcher had a cesarean section with the second baby, with the support of her husband Caleb and baby Roxi, who were both in the room.

“They ask me what I would have preferred. Caleb was either going to stay back with her and, I said, ‘No, I would like him to be with me,’” Hatcher said.

Hatcher said the employees didn’t see a reason why Roxi couldn’t also be in the room, since that is what they do when twins are delivered.

“That was our first moment of just us four together,” Hatcher said. “And really getting to breathe that in and be in the moment and look at the girls together.”

It was a priceless moment the couple, now the parents of five children, were able to share. The Hatchers said they FaceTimed their other kids after the deliveries, and they were super excited.

They’re now looking forward to being back home all together.

Copyright 2023 WVTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

