Man shot at Desert Sky Mall parking lot in Phoenix

It happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:08 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after he was shot at the Desert Sky Mall parking lot in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. at 75th Avenue and Thomas Road. Police say the victim has injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. Investigators said he is a “young adult” but wouldn’t give an age or name. Detectives are looking into what led up to the shooting. The suspect or suspects are still on the loose. An investigation is underway

