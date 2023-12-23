Flight delays at Phoenix Sky Harbor doesn’t damper holiday spirit for arriving families

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It is one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, and so far, on Friday Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport has had the most delays of any airport across the country.

The FAA put out an advisory earlier in the day that there is roughly a one-hour delay for all departing flights due to the weather. And the advisory says that is expected to continue a little after midnight. At 9 p.m., the average delay for departures was 43 minutes, according to FlightAware, and inbound flights were delayed about 58 minutes due to low clouds. But the good news is lots of people arrived here in Phoenix with no problems. And it never gets old seeing families waiting for their loved ones to arrive.

As the Sajas prepared to welcome family from Minnesota to the desert, there was no shortage of holiday spirit. “We’re going to surprise them at security and show them our costumes,” said Lindsay Saja. “All 14 including aunts and uncles,” said Layla Saja.

You had Santa, the Christmas tree, Rudolph, an elf and last but definitely not least… Dog. “We’re all going to do our thing. So let’s do it Rudolph, let’s do it Mr. Elf, Santa, Mama, aunt, let’s get it on,” said Leon Saja.

Snoop’s rapping might not have gotten rave reviews, but the surprise? That was a 10 out of 10. “Family! It’s Home Alone, did we leave anybody at home? No we didn’t! We’re all here. Just a great greeting for us to come to Arizona,” said Gary Borgendale.

Down at the baggage claim area, Andrew Mejia made sure his older brother Aidan, wouldn’t miss him upon returning from his first few months with the U.S. Coast Guard, which Aidan would like to clarify isn’t and does not feel like prison. “This is my family (laughs). I’ve been enjoying it. I think it’s one of the best opportunities that could have been given honestly,” said Aidan. “I made it about two hours ago. And the plan was to try and embarrass him as much as I could,” said Andrew. So was it mission accomplished? “A 100%, yes,” said Andrew.

Aidan plans on framing the sign his brother made to remember what kicked off this year’s holiday get-together. He’s looking forward to a week of quality family bonding time while already looking ahead to a new year. “It means a lot honestly in a way. I can tell that he deeply cares for me. And he really shows it,” said Aidan.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.