First Alert Weather Day CANCELED as rain chances greatly diminish in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The storm that produced more than an inch of rain in the East Valley has moved out of the state into New Mexico, and we’re seeing improving weather pictures around the Valley.

There is a slight chance for a few isolated showers around Phoenix into tonight, but the threat doesn’t meet the standard of a First Alert so we are canceling the First Alert. Some of the places that got over an inch of rain included Mesa, Scottsdale, Chandler and Gilbert. And 100% of the weather reporting stations around the Valley got measurable rain. That’s pretty neat.

As the storm moves eastward, we’re going to stay hooked up to the polar jet, which will continue to keep us on the cool side. We’re talking highs in the mid-60s through Christmas Day and then a little warmer for late next week. No rain is in the forecast after today.

