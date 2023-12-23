Fight turns deadly shooting at a north Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Friday night after a fight at an apartment complex in north Phoenix turned into a shooting. The fight was reported around 9 p.m. at the apartment complex on 19th Avenue south of Dunlap Avenue. As Phoenix police officers were on their way to the area, the 911 caller said they heard gunfire. Officers found a man shot, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the fight and shooting. Police have not identified a suspect or released the victim’s name.

