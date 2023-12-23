Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Fight turns deadly shooting at a north Phoenix apartment

The fight was reported around 9 p.m. at the apartment complex on 19th Avenue south of Dunlap...
The fight was reported around 9 p.m. at the apartment complex on 19th Avenue south of Dunlap Avenue.(Arizona's Family File Photo)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man died Friday night after a fight at an apartment complex in north Phoenix turned into a shooting. The fight was reported around 9 p.m. at the apartment complex on 19th Avenue south of Dunlap Avenue. As Phoenix police officers were on their way to the area, the 911 caller said they heard gunfire. Officers found a man shot, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the fight and shooting. Police have not identified a suspect or released the victim’s name.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Police say all five children were in the same upstairs bedroom of the two-story duplex.
5 children killed in Bullhead City house fire as dad shopped for Christmas gifts, investigators say

Latest News

Check out Ezra Arthur leather goods in downtown Phoenix.
Phoenix leather shop keeping busy during holiday rush
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6 a.m. Saturday 12/23/23
First Alert Weather Day: Some sun with light showers around Phoenix
The parent said her parental rights were violated after she was banned from school grounds.
Chandler Unified school parent shares alleged discrimination experience amid federal investigation
The Christmas spirit was overflowing at Phoenix Sky Harbor.
Flight delays at Phoenix Sky Harbor doesn’t damper holiday spirit for arriving families