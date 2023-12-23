Your Life
Deadly motorcycle crash closes University Drive in east Mesa

Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies say the motorcycle rider died at the scene.(Maricopa County Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist died Saturday morning after a crash with a vehicle in east Mesa. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near University Drive and Signal Butte Road. Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies say the motorcycle rider died at the scene.

The vehicle driver stayed on the scene. Deputies say there were no other injuries reported. University Drive will be closed between Signal Butte Road and Meridian Drive for several hours as deputies investigate the crash.

