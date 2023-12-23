Deadly motorcycle crash closes University Drive in east Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist died Saturday morning after a crash with a vehicle in east Mesa. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near University Drive and Signal Butte Road. Maricopa County sheriff’s deputies say the motorcycle rider died at the scene.

The vehicle driver stayed on the scene. Deputies say there were no other injuries reported. University Drive will be closed between Signal Butte Road and Meridian Drive for several hours as deputies investigate the crash.

⚠️ MCSO traffic is investigating a fatal collision in the area of University Dr/E. of Signal Butte in Mesa. The roads will be closed for several hours, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/eOJ3bXkriC — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (@mcsoaz) December 23, 2023

