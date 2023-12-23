Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Cost of ’12 days of Christmas’ hits record high

This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has...
This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has slowed.(Dakota News Now)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The PNC Christmas Price Index is a light-hearted take on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.

Except the Christmas Price Index measures true love’s gifts, as outlined in the classic holiday carol, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Overall, those have increased to a little more than $46,000 this year, but some costs remained the same.

Those include the cost of four calling birds, five gold rings, seven swans-a-swimming, eight maids-a-milking and nine ladies dancing.

This holiday season, the price of services overall has increased while the price of goods has slowed.

The pear tree will cost 15% more this Christmas, but at least the price of a partridge did not change.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases

Latest News

The Missouri Department of Corrections granted the early release for Gypsy Blancharde.
Gypsy Blancharde to be released from prison next week
As the holidays approach, Way.com analyzed a Statista survey of over 1,000 US adults to...
Ho-Ho-Hold on!: Unwrapping the most desired Christmas 2023 gifts
Santa’s reindeer have been cleared to legally enter the United States to deliver gifts for...
USDA clears Santa’s reindeer to legally enter the U.S. for Christmas deliveries
A baby born with a rare, fatal birth defect in Missouri saved four other babies with the...
Newborn with rare defect lives 4 minutes, donates heart valves to save 4 other babies