‘The Color Purple’ actress & director on some memorable filming moments

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In just a few days, the musical adaption of “The Color Purple” hits the big screen. The movie stars American Idol alum Fantasia Barrino in the lead role made famous by Whoopi Goldberg in the big-screen original. But a young newcomer is getting rave reviews as a younger version of Barrino’s character, Celie.

Tara Hitchcock had a chance to sit down with the rising star to talk about her big-screen debut.

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi plays the young Celie in this modern musical take on a classic and says filming in the rain alone was the hardest shoot on set for her.

Oprah Winfrey, who also starred in the original 1985 Steven Spielberg film, helped produce the modern musical adaption. Along with interviews with the cast, Tara Hitchcock interviewed the film’s director, who said directing the movie was a dream come true.

You can catch “The Color Purple” out in theatres only on Christmas Day.

The set was electric when Oprah visited, 'The Color Purple' director Blitz Bazawule says.

