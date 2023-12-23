Chandler Unified school parent shares alleged discrimination experience amid federal investigation

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We’re learning more about allegations of discrimination in an East Valley school district.

This week, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened an investigation into the Chandler Unified School District. Advocacy groups and parents are telling Arizona’s Family this is overdue.

We don’t have many details from the district right now about this, but there are several open investigations of alleged discrimination in Chandler Unified schools. Arizona’s Family spoke with one parent with an active case who wishes to be anonymous. “I was feeling voiceless, worried,” she said.

This mother said it is difficult to talk about the trauma she experienced last school year. She has five children in the Chandler Unified School District and said her parental rights were violated after she was banned from school grounds. “They stated that I was rude over the phone,” she explained was the reason she was given.

She said this all started after a phone conversation with an assistant principal about a disciplinary matter involving her then-seventh-grade child. She said she went to the school to learn more about what happened and to pick up her student. “When I got there I was met by an officer, the SRO of the school, and he immediately told me that no one was there to speak to me,” she said.

She said she was told she was trespassing and wasn’t allowed to attend any school functions involving her children for the rest of the school year. This situation led her to file a complaint with the Office for Civil Rights and the investigation is ongoing.

This mother said a local advocacy group, Black Mothers Forum, helped her mediate the situation. An advocate stepped in for her during school board meetings and worked with the district to sort things out so she could be back on school grounds this school year. “I’ve had leaders and teachers that I respect and have forged a great relationship despite the hurdles we have to overcome and there’s some that just don’t believe parents like me should have a voice. That’s what I’ve experienced. To call someone racist that’s not what I would say, but I will call the behaviors quite concerning,” she said.

She hopes transparency and change will come about from the investigations. She wants the district to create a panel of parents to keep track of any trespass orders and help sort out cases like hers. She also wants bias training from a third party and for the district to have a better understanding of racial and cultural differences in communication styles to help build a safer environment.

CUSD released this statement:

“We stand against all forms of hate and bullying. We have zero-tolerance for any such behavior. CUSD strives to be safe and inclusive for all our students, families, and staff.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.