1 dead after gun unintentionally fires in Cochise County, deputy says

In a Facebook post around 6:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office says that an investigation is ongoing and details will be released when they learn more.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEREFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A person died Friday after a gun unintentionally went off in Hereford, an unincorporated area about 10 miles west of Bisbee. A Cochise County sheriff’s deputy says the accidental shooting happened on Reynolds Road when two people were handling the gun. A spokesperson confirmed one person died as a result of the shooting. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

In a Facebook post around 6:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office says that an investigation is ongoing and details will be released when they learn more.

Posted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff on Friday, December 22, 2023

