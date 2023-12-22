Your Life
Vision Solar’s license revoked in Arizona for poor workmanship, abandoning job

The company has been plagued by problems for months, and now customers are stuck with massive loans and unfinished projects.(Arizona's Family)
By Susan Campbell
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:42 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) On Your Side has learned the Arizona Registrar of Contractors is revoking Vision Solar’s license, effective Friday, Dec. 22. The company has been plagued by problems for months, and now customers are stuck with massive loans and unfinished projects.

Anthony McQueen bought solar panels from Vision Solar as a way to save money on energy. But it’s been two-and-a-half years, and all he has to show for his contract with the company is a $60,000 loan for solar panels that aren’t hooked up and a roof in need of repairs.

“All this stuff is just sitting on the side of the house and I’m stuck in limbo,” he told On Your Side. “When I called them yesterday, the phones were dead. Out of service. Nothing. Nothing. Nothing. Nothing.”

Now, On Your Side has learned the company’s license in Arizona is being revoked. A spokesperson for the Arizona Registrar of Contractors says Vision Solar was cited for abandonment and poor workmanship on another project and failed to respond to the complaint. According to the agency, “Once a contractor is no longer able to contract–for example as a result of a revoked license or dissolved entity–the Registrar will expedite its investigations. So, rather than issuing a directive for corrective work to be performed, our investigators will typically refer the matter directly to the legal department for citation.” The state will not renew or reissue a license to Vision Solar for at least one year.

New complaints received by the ROC after Dec. 22 will go through the investigation process to determine the status of the work, according to the agency, but no directives will be issued. According to the ROC, there are currently four open complaints against Vision Solar, five that have already been disciplined and 14 that have been resolved or settled.

As On Your Side reported, Vision Solar’s license was temporarily suspended in November after the company abandoned Mark Harris’ project in Cave Creek. “The first rain I had, my roof leaked in four places,” Harris said. “Here I am, 71 years old and I’m going to be paying off this thing for the rest of my life.”

The company is also facing a slew of legal challenges. In July, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes sued Vision Solar and one of its lead generators, Solar Xchange, for making illegal telemarketing calls, making false and misleading statements about potential energy savings and their affiliation with government agencies, and for making consumers pay for solar panels that were not installed.

At the time, Bennett Andelman, the company’s chief marketing officer, told On Your Side Vision Solar was committed to improvements. “We have grown exponentially as a business over the course of the past four years,” he said. “We made a lot of mistakes in the process.”

In November, employees of Vision Solar told On Your Side they were furloughed. The company has not responded to our questions.

“They’re gone, and we’re stuck,” McQueen said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

