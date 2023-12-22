Your Life
U.S. Department of Education opens discrimination investigation into CUSD

U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened a discrimination investigation into the Chandler Unified School District.(AZFamily)
By Micaela Marshall
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:35 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Monday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights opened a discrimination investigation into the Chandler Unified School District. It’s not clear if this investigation is a result of one situation or a series of allegations of discrimination, but the advocacy group, Black Mothers Forum said there’s been a culture of racial inequity in the district for a long time.

“I think that it’s overdue, but it is a good thing,” said Shannon Hayes, Black Mothers Forum Governing Board Member and Parent Advocacy Lead. “Our main focus is to make sure that there is equity and that our children are protected.”

Hayes said two of her children were students in the Chandler district years ago, and both experienced what she calls “unwelcoming behaviors.” She said in high school, her oldest daughter was put down by her counselor when expressing her career goals. “She would be told that she wasn’t smart enough,” said Hayes.

Hayes pulled her youngest daughter out of the district halfway through first grade because she felt it wasn’t a safe or supportive learning environment. “She being the only black child in the class and the teacher not understanding her as a black student,” she said. The Chandler Unified School District said they cannot provide any details about the current investigation but did share this statement:

“We stand against all forms of hate and bullying. We have zero-tolerance for any such behavior. CUSD strives to be safe and inclusive for all our students, families, and staff.”

Chandler Unified School District

“They feel that we’re calling them racists. Well, we are not calling anyone racist. We’re just saying that these are behaviors that are happening, and they need to be addressed,” said Hayes. She says the district needs additional Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion training as well as recruitment efforts to attract more black educators. “There are things happening daily. Racial innuendos, microaggressions,” she said.

Hayes said Black Mothers Forum has worked with several families who have filed complaints against the district with the Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Education and she hopes the investigation forces change.

