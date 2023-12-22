Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Two Pima County deputies shot near Tucson; suspect injured

Deputy involved shooting
Deputy involved shooting(13 News)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA ADOBES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) -- Two deputies and a suspect were injured in a shooting in the Tucson area late Thursday night.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) deputies were called around 7 p.m. to the 900 block of North Kanawha Street, near Shannon and Overton in Casa Adobes, for a domestic violence situation that ended in a shooting. Video from the scene showed PCSD, Tucson Police Department (TPD) and Marana Police Department, along with several fire departments.

Authorities say two deputies and a male suspect were shot. All three were transported to a local hospital. A Golder Ranch firefighter who was at the scene told 13 News the suspect was shot in the leg and one deputy was shot in the back while another deputy was shot multiple times in the leg.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, with TPD as the lead agency, will handle the criminal investigation. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a separate investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

Crews in Northern Arizona are gearing up for a major winter storms on Christmas weekend. Mason...
Rainy morning in Arizona's high country
Arizona's Family is out in Storm Commander as Valley highways get covered in rain, causing...
Phoenix-area roads seeing heavy showers, possible thunderstorms later
The company has been plagued by problems for months, and now customers are stuck with massive...
Vision Solar’s license revoked in Arizona
The company has been plagued by problems for months, and now customers are stuck with massive...
Vision Solar’s license revoked in Arizona for poor workmanship, abandoning job