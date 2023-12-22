Two Pima County deputies shot near Tucson; suspect injured

CASA ADOBES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/13 News) -- Two deputies and a suspect were injured in a shooting in the Tucson area late Thursday night.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) deputies were called around 7 p.m. to the 900 block of North Kanawha Street, near Shannon and Overton in Casa Adobes, for a domestic violence situation that ended in a shooting. Video from the scene showed PCSD, Tucson Police Department (TPD) and Marana Police Department, along with several fire departments.

Authorities say two deputies and a male suspect were shot. All three were transported to a local hospital. A Golder Ranch firefighter who was at the scene told 13 News the suspect was shot in the leg and one deputy was shot in the back while another deputy was shot multiple times in the leg.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, with TPD as the lead agency, will handle the criminal investigation. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a separate investigation to determine if any policy violations occurred.

