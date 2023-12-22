Travelers urged to avoid driving to Rocky Point due to Lukeville closure

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The U.S. Consulate General is urging caution for travelers who plan to visit Rocky Point in Mexico while the Lukeville Port of Entry is closed.

In a message posted on Wednesday, U.S. residents are asked to reconsider travel through Sonora, Mexico, due to the risk of kidnapping and other crimes. The Consulate General added that U.S. government employees are not allowed to travel to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) using any other route until the Lukeville port reopens.

Earlier this month, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced that the Lukeville crossing would be “temporarily” suspending operations due to a surge in migrant crossings. The port was shut down on Monday, Dec. 4. The closure means that any U.S. travelers looking to visit or return from Rocky Point have to add hours to their trip by crossing the border through Nogales or San Luis.

In March, the U.S. State Department issued a Level 3 advisory to avoid traveling to certain parts of Mexico, including Sonora, which borders Arizona. The advisory was issued after two Americans were killed at the hands of a drug cartel just south of the border near Brownsville, Tex.

Until the Lukeville Port of Entry reopens, the U.S. Consulate General issued the following guidance:

U.S. citizens traveling to or from Puerto Peñasco are strongly advised not to use alternate routes through Sonora. Review the Mexico Travel Advisory, weigh the security risks, and consider making alternate plans.

Travel during daylight hours only.

Monitor local media for updates, follow directions from local officials, and in case of emergency, call 911.

Maintain a high level of vigilance and keep a low profile.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.