Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Porch pirate impersonated Amazon delivery driver to snatch package, victims say

Porch pirates are impersonating Amazon delivery drivers in Minnesota. (Source: KARE/RING.COM/CNN)
By KARE staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (KARE) - Porch pirates are taking a new approach in their thievery this holiday season by posing as Amazon drivers, a tactic that has been spotted in a Minnesota neighborhood.

“Yep, someone dressed as an Amazon employee,” Anna Bowles said.

That Grinch in disguise was in and out within a minute.

“I went to our Ring, and it said someone had taken (the package) by 9:45 a.m.,” she said.

Anna Bowles was at home with her 3-week-old baby and toddler when it happened.

“And (her husband, Rich Bowles) got home like five minutes after, so it felt even weirder,” she said.

They aren’t the only victims. St. Louis Park police reported another home not far from them experiencing the same thing.

“We were waiting for some items for Christmas, and now we won’t have them. And that’s fine, but it’s unsettling and disappointing,” Rich Bowles said.

Amazon refunded the couple immediately, and a spokesperson said it’s opening an investigation into the incident, adding “people impersonating Amazon delivery drivers is not something we are seeing.”

“I will continue to order. Life will go on. We will just be a little more on-alert,” Rich Bowles said.

They said they won’t let it steal their holiday cheer.

“And, we just want to raise awareness because obviously someone is out there doing this to other people, and it’s just bad timing with Christmas and everything,” Anna Bowles said.

Do you have a package being delivered? There are companies that let you write instructions of where to place it, and some also have delivery lockers at secured buildings.

Amazon said people who think their packages may have been stolen should contact customer service.

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases

Latest News

Beloved horse shot and killed in Pierce County neighborhood; deputies still searching for the...
Beloved horse shot and killed in Pierce County neighborhood
AAA says 170,000 Arizonans are flying this holiday weekend.
A rainy day as thousands arrive to fly out of Sky Harbor
A truck carrying flammable material, believed to be compressed natural gas, struck the bridge...
Truck carrying gas hits railroad bridge and explodes as a train passes overhead
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023,...
Supreme Court says no, for now, to plea to rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted
Two children were injured, one critically, in a crash Friday afternoon in central Phoenix.
1 child in critical, another child hospitalized after crash near I-17 in central Phoenix