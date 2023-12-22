Police looking for suspects involved in robbery in Gilbert parking lot

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Gilbert police are asking for the public’s help in finding the people who committed a robbery in a parking during the summer.

The department released on Friday photos of the suspects they’re looking for. The crime happened on Aug. 18 just before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Williams Field Road and Market Street, which is just east of Santan Village Parkway. The suspects in the photos appear to be in their teens, but police didn’t specify how old they were. There are also shoes on the ground, but investigators didn’t say who was robbed or what they stole.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously through the department’s online tip site here.

Police said they’re reviewing cases from the last two years involving young people to see if they’re involved any previous crimes. Officers said they’re also working with nearby law enforcement agencies to see if they’re linked to any robberies there. Gilbert police added they’re increasing patrols, including areas in and around the mall and Gilbert’s Downtown Heritage District. Anyone who sees any suspicious activity or behavior should immediately report it to Gilbert PD by calling the non-emergency line at 480-503-6500 or 911 for emergencies.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.