Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Police looking for suspects involved in robbery in Gilbert parking lot

Police are looking for these suspects involved in a robbery on Aug. 18.
Police are looking for these suspects involved in a robbery on Aug. 18.(Gilbert Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Gilbert police are asking for the public’s help in finding the people who committed a robbery in a parking during the summer.

The department released on Friday photos of the suspects they’re looking for. The crime happened on Aug. 18 just before 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Williams Field Road and Market Street, which is just east of Santan Village Parkway. The suspects in the photos appear to be in their teens, but police didn’t specify how old they were. There are also shoes on the ground, but investigators didn’t say who was robbed or what they stole.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500. Tipsters can also submit information anonymously through the department’s online tip site here.

Police said they’re reviewing cases from the last two years involving young people to see if they’re involved any previous crimes. Officers said they’re also working with nearby law enforcement agencies to see if they’re linked to any robberies there. Gilbert police added they’re increasing patrols, including areas in and around the mall and Gilbert’s Downtown Heritage District. Anyone who sees any suspicious activity or behavior should immediately report it to Gilbert PD by calling the non-emergency line at 480-503-6500 or 911 for emergencies.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases

Latest News

File image: Evo A. DeConcini U.S. Courthouse in Tucson
Arizona man, woman indicted in embezzlement of millions from tribal health organization
Sarah Kelly and her daughter experienced true Christmas magic.
Mint Dispensary surprises single mom and autistic daughter with $1,000 check for Christmas
William Hill, 35, was arrested by Phoenix police Thursday night.
Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter
AAA says 170,000 Arizonans are flying this holiday weekend.
A rainy day as thousands arrive to fly out of Sky Harbor
Two children were injured, one critically, in a crash Friday afternoon in central Phoenix.
1 child in critical, another child hospitalized after crash near I-17 in central Phoenix