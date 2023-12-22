Phoenix murderer gets 50 years for 2012 “overkill” stabbing of wife, loved one warned of danger before death

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona man convicted of murder after stabbing his pregnant wife 38 times back in 2012 finally learned his fate in prison. Gilbert “Yogi” Villarreal was just sentenced to 50 years behind bars for the murder of his wife, Sheila Lomes, 11 years ago. The reason why it took so long? He went on the run to Mexico and wasn’t caught until after he stabbed another girl there.

This has left such trauma on everyone involved; the crime can only be characterized as “overkill,” and all happened in front of the couple’s then two-year-old son, who is now a teenager and gave a statement in court earlier this month. Sheila’s sister-in-law said what happened to her shows domestic violence laws in Arizona need to change.

Tia Carrick remembers the words she told the mom of now-convicted murderer Gilbert “Yogi” Villarreal. “Somebody is going to get killed and it was going to be Sheila. And then it was. That’s something that really haunts me every single day,” Carrick said with tears in her eyes.

It was March 2012, and Carrick was with Sheila that day at an all-girls baby shower, unaware Sheila was newly pregnant at the time, too. When she said Sheila’s husband Villarreal showed up multiple times. “He came back not that much longer and was like, ‘Oh, we’re just going to the movies and made her leave,” Carrick recalled.

What happened next is unfathomable. Police said witnesses at the Bayside apartments heard Sheila Lomes screaming for help while being stabbed 38 times, which led to her death. Their two-year-old son’s footprints were seen in blood at the crime scene as he was heard “calling for daddy,” unaware his dad had just killed his mom.

A neighbor showed up seconds after the deadly attack. “We heard the baby cry, so we found the baby up there by the body, so I just grabbed the baby and waited for police,” the neighbor told Arizona’s Family in 2012.

Villarreal ran from the scene and disappeared for four years. That is until officials said in December 2016, he surfaced in Cancun, Mexico, after stabbing another girl. He was convicted and sentenced to prison for that attack before being extradited back to Arizona.

There was documented domestic violence between Villarreal and Sheila for years, to the point she even got an emergency order of protection months before her death, fearing for her life. “There were so many interactions with the police, and they should have done something,” said Carrick. “Somebody could’ve prevented this. Somebody could have stopped this before it happened, and she would’ve been here with her child.”

Villarreal took a plea deal down to two counts of second-degree murder and was just sentenced to 50 years in prison for Sheila and their unborn child’s deaths. Her young son, who watched it all happen and gave a victim impact statement in court, is now 14 years old. “Sheila would want her son to know how much she loved him and how proud she is of him every single day of his life. And there is nothing that meant more to her than him and his safety. and that she tried, she tried so hard to keep him safe and protected,” Carrick said emotionally.

In addition to the 50 years, he also received five-lifetime injunctions preventing any type of contact with Sheila’s family, including his own son. Carrick said often, the most dangerous time for a woman is trying to escape a domestic abuser, and she hopes this story is a wake-up call that more needs to be done when police are called.

