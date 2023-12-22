Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a man was arrested Thursday evening for shining a laser pointer on at least one passenger jet and a police helicopter.

A Phoenix police helicopter responded to a neighborhood Thursday night near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road after the crew of a Delta flight reported a laser strike as the plane was making its final descent into Sky Harbor. According to police, the suspect continued using the laser pointer on the police helicopter as officers arrived in the area on Indianola Avenue.

William Hill, 35, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County jail on a charge of aiming a laser pointer at a peace officer or occupied aircraft. Below is a statement released by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday morning:

“The flight crew of Delta Air Lines Flight 1672 reported being illuminated by a green laser near Phoenix, Arizona, around 11:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, Dec. 21. Local authorities were notified. The FAA will investigate. Pilots reported 9,500 laser strikes to the FAA in 2022. Two hundred and seventy-eight pilots have reported an injury from a laser strike to the FAA since 2010. People who shine lasers at aircraft face FAA fines of up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents. The FAA issued $120,000 in fines for laser strikes in 2021.”

Data from the FAA (see chart below) shows 482 laser incidents have been reported in Arizona. Earlier this year, the FAA investigated after two commercial aircraft were hit by lasers in Phoenix on Super Bowl Sunday. Here’s how to report laser strikes.

