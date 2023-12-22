Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Phoenix police say a man was arrested Thursday evening for shining a laser pointer on at least one passenger jet and a police helicopter.

A Phoenix police helicopter responded to a neighborhood Thursday night near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road after the crew of a Delta flight reported a laser strike as the plane was making its final descent into Sky Harbor. According to police, the suspect continued using the laser pointer on the police helicopter as officers arrived in the area on Indianola Avenue.

William Hill, 35, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County jail on a charge of aiming a laser pointer at a peace officer or occupied aircraft. Below is a statement released by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday morning:

Data from the FAA (see chart below) shows 482 laser incidents have been reported in Arizona. Earlier this year, the FAA investigated after two commercial aircraft were hit by lasers in Phoenix on Super Bowl Sunday. Here’s how to report laser strikes.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases

Latest News

Arizona's Family anchor Yetta Gibson traveled to Washington, D.C. to see all the work that...
Celebrating Christmas at the White House
It's crunch time for Ezra Arthur, a leather goods company in downtown Phoenix.
Phoenix leather shop staying busy during holiday rush
A juvenile was killed by a metal gate at Centennial Elementary at 2200 West Westmore on...
NEW DETAILS: Young girl killed at elementary school in Tucson area
Airports across the nation are packed with travelers. CBS's Kris Van Cleave reports from LAX.
Millions of Americans on the move for Christmas weekend