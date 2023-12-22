Phoenix man arrested after allegedly pointing laser at passenger jet, police helicopter
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police say a man was arrested Thursday evening for shining a laser pointer on at least one passenger jet and a police helicopter.
A Phoenix police helicopter responded to a neighborhood Thursday night near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road after the crew of a Delta flight reported a laser strike as the plane was making its final descent into Sky Harbor. According to police, the suspect continued using the laser pointer on the police helicopter as officers arrived in the area on Indianola Avenue.
William Hill, 35, was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County jail on a charge of aiming a laser pointer at a peace officer or occupied aircraft. Below is a statement released by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday morning:
Data from the FAA (see chart below) shows 482 laser incidents have been reported in Arizona. Earlier this year, the FAA investigated after two commercial aircraft were hit by lasers in Phoenix on Super Bowl Sunday. Here’s how to report laser strikes.
