Phoenix leather shop keeping busy during holiday rush

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — When you buy a cheap product, yes, you save some money, but it may not last. That is the problem a local leather goods company aims to solve.

It’s holiday crunch time at Ezra Arthur, and we stopped by to see how they are keeping made-in-America craftsmanship alive. Sewing needles like woodpeckers quickly pierce leather in a shop in downtown Phoenix. The crew, surrounded by the smell of quality leather hides and scraps, is working fast to beat the holiday rush, but they still must take their time.

“Number one is to start with great raw materials,” said Sebastian Sandersious, the head of Ezra Arthur, a leather goods company named after his grandfather. He said he started the company after burning through personal products.

“Buying jackets or belts, or even struggling to find a leather belt or buying a wallet and going through it in a year,” he said. “Just being disappointed in common consumer products.”

These days, he and a small staff make high-quality wallets, belts and bags with a mix of century-old practices and modern technology. This scientist (Sandercious studied physics in college) and now craftsman said quicker, cheaper production overseas has meant a major sacrifice in quality. He said things take time here but also last a long time, unlike some goods found in big box department stores.

“It might look better on day one, but it won’t look better on day 100,” said Noah Glynn, the creative director at Ezra Arthur. “We cut half hides because the whole hide won’t fit,” he said as he draped a large, tan sheet-like hide over a table. After he punched a few things into a computer screen, a large robotic head moved across the table, making precise cuts to the leather hide that would eventually become a handbag.

Glynn said a lot of mass-produced leather has zero imperfections, a sign the leather has been smoothed, layers removed, and the material degraded. He added that leather with imperfection has character and lasts longer.

And Glynn says that type of leather is not only durable but also has aesthetic appeal. “We don’t want everything to look perfect, like plastic,” he said.

Sandersious says is harder and costs more to remain made in America, but he said it is important for the people he employs and the pride that they put into this leather that’s meant to last a lifetime.

Ezra Arthur will be open this Saturday and Sunday for last-minute, in-person Christmas shopping. Sunday will hold special hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are located at 15 East Jackson Street, just southwest of the Footprint Center in Downtown Phoenix.

You can also visit their website at ezraarthur.com or call them at (602) 326-9944 with questions.

