Mint Dispensary surprises single mom and autistic daughter with $1,000 check for Christmas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A single mom and her autistic daughter are getting a little bit of extra help this Christmas. The Mint Dispensary surprised them with a check for $1,000 for Christmas presents. “Well, we heard you were having a little bit of a strain this Christmas, and we wanted to come over and try to help that out a little bit,” said a Mint Dispensary employee during the presentation.

Three days before Christmas, Sarah Kelly and her daughter experienced true Christmas magic. “And then what does that say? Pay to the order of, who is that? Sarah, Sarah! That’s mommy’s name. Yeah! And what’s that one? One thousand dollars,” they said.

She’s had long days and short nights worrying about how she’d bring holiday cheer to her 10-year-old daughter Emily. “She’s autistic, and I was trying to get everything and bills piled up, and now I get to do something awesome for her because she’s my daughter, and she’s my world,” Kelly said.

Between Emily’s therapy and homeschooling, work has been difficult, and paying for Christmas presents would be a big stretch. “It would be putting a big smile on her face when she wakes up and has Christmas presents under the tree,” said Kelly.

An employee at the Mint Dispensary nominated Kelly. “Being able to put a smile on a young lady’s face like Emily is just special,” said Raul Molina, chief operations manager for Mint Dispensary.

That employee is the reason why this family gets to celebrate an extra merry Christmas. “We know that what we do is not enough, but at the same time it’s just a little added grain of salt to be able to help wherever we can, however we can,” Molina said.

