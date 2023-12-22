Your Life
Mail carrier says she was suspended without pay after suffering medical emergency

A North Carolina mail carrier says she was suspended without pay after suffering medical emergency. (Source: WBTV)
By Claire Kopsky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:49 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A mail carrier in North Carolina says she was suspended without pay after suffering a medical emergency last month.

Marshun Brooks told WBTV that the Postal Service suspended her in November after she called 911 because she was having a medical emergency while out delivering mail.

Brooks said she called 911 as she experienced chest pains and shortness of breath on Nov. 20.

According to Brooks, she also sent a message to her managers through a company messaging system.

Brooks said her message included her location and what was happening.

However, no one responded, and she said she went to the hospital.

“I’m going to put my health before anything,” Brooks said.

She said she spent nearly six hours in the emergency room before being released.

The worker then took an Uber back to the mail station to check in and return her mail truck keys.

She said she still hadn’t heard anything from her supervisors.

“The supervisor was sitting at the desk, and I was like, ‘Did you not all see my text message I sent? Because I just got released from the hospital,’” Brooks said.

According to Brooks, the supervisor responded by asking her where the postal vehicle was located.

A few days later, Brooks’ doctor cleared her to return to work, but when she returned to the office a supervisor told her she was being suspended without pay for abandoning her route.

“It’s totally just unfair, inhumane, no type of empathy, none whatsoever,” Brooks said.

A United States Postal Service spokesman responded to a request for comment saying, “Safety is a top priority for the Postal Service.”

The spokesperson added, “A carrier who is having a medical emergency while delivering mail is trained to seek medical attention immediately, which can be done by going to a nearby emergency room or calling 911.”

Brooks said that is what she did.

“They don’t want to take any accountability and I’m being penalized for it,” she said.

This week, WBTV updated the situation and reported that Brooks received a letter from USPS, clearing her to return to work. However, questions remain regarding her back pay and the initial disciplinary action.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

