LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm bringing heavy Valley rain, snow tonight to High Country

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain across Arizona. The Valley is under a Flood Watch from today until tomorrow morning. Look for morning temperatures in the 50s warming to the mid 60s today. Rain is expected throughout the day, becoming heavy this afternoon. Thunderstorms are also possible.

Rain is expected in the high country today, switching over to snow tonight into tomorrow with light to moderate snow expected in mountain communities. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Eastern Arizona tonight through tomorrow night.

The storm continues to push through Arizona tomorrow, with Valley rain likely in the morning hours. Scattered showers are also possible throughout the day and into Saturday night. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look dry and cool with morning temperatures in the 30s and 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

