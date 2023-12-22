Your Life
Exclusive: Arizona’s Family gets inside look at the White House this holiday season

Arizona's Family anchor Yetta Gibson traveled to Washington, D.C. to see all the work that goes into holiday decorating at the White House.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:28 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) ‘Tis the season of “Magic, Wonder and Joy” at the White House. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden created this year’s holiday theme based on how children experience this festive season with the hope that it inspires people to embrace their inner child and feel nostalgia for their favorite holiday memories. And Arizona’s Family anchor Yetta Gibson got an inside look.

Preparations for the elaborate display began last spring in anticipation of the approximately 100,000 visitors the White House is expected to welcome this holiday season. And it was no small task. The undertaking took a team of 300 volunteers from across the country roughly a week to deck the White House halls with 98 Christmas trees, 72 wreaths, 14,975 feet of ribbon, 350 candles, nearly 34,000 ornaments and over 142,425 holiday lights.

The theme resonates throughout the People’s House. Starting with the Ground Floor corridor, where holiday messages and letters to Santa are on display, to the Library, where the tradition and magic of bedtime stories are embraced, complete with a children’s bedroom display that features Santa and his sleigh through the window. Visitors can then visit the Vermeil Room, decorated to highlight the joy of music and performance during the holidays. Then there’s the China Room, where the flavors and scents of the season are featured as a reminder that familiar recipes bring families together. 

Upstairs, the highlight of the largest room in the house, the East Room, is a 40-figurine Nativity scene that has been on display every holiday season since 1967. Next door, the Green Room is aglow with candles and stained glass, meant to symbolize the peace, strength and joy that can be found in faith.

The First Lady’s favorite room is the Blue Room. Not only does it showcase the official White House Christmas Tree, an 18.5-foot Fraser Fir with ornaments representing each state, but it also features a replica vintage passenger train that’s on loan from the Train Collectors Association. Next door, the State Dining Room has been transformed into Santa’s Workshop, complete with elves’ workbenches, life-sized nutcrackers and dancing ballerinas. The centerpiece of the room is the 2023 Gingerbread White House. Made of nearly 200 pounds of gingerbread, icing and chocolate, and too large to fit on an elevator, it takes a team and a drive from one end of the White House to the other to move the elaborate creation from the kitchen to the display area.

Decorations are on display through the first of the year. For a closer look at the festivities around the White House, tap/click here. You can also take a virtual tour of the White House here.

