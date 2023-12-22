Your Life
Elementary school volunteer in Mesa wins Pay It Forward award

The pay It Forward award was given to a volunteer at Imagine School in east Mesa who has been helping teachers and students for many years.
By Paul Horton
Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — We decided to Pay It Forward at Imagine School in east Mesa to Jane, who has been an incredible volunteer for many years.

“She does all of our copying for all our different grade levels. Wer’e K through eighth. Even if she can’t come in on Mondays, she comes in on other days. She helps make copies and puts books together. She does it with no complaints, and she is a godsend,” her friend Crystal said.

Jane has been coming in every Monday for the last 14 years. She loads up her copy cart each week, picks up projects from teachers and delivers other tasks to students. Because of her hard work, Crystal and the other teachers wanted to pay it forward to her.

“Alright Jane. I nominated you for the Pay It Forward award. They are going to give you $500 for being an amazing and incredible volunteer at Imagine East Mesa. Congratulations Jane,” Crystal said.

Jane saves so many teachers a ton of time by completing all of these extra tasks and for that, they are very thankful. Jane appreciated the recognition. “I love everyone here at this school. That’s why I come back every year for the last 14 years, every Monday if more,” Jane said.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Pay It Forward award, just fill out a nomination form on our community page.

