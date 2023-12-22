Your Life
ADOT: Dangerous driving conditions expected for holiday weekend

Snow-capped mountains in northern Arizona.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Christmas weekend is expected to be a wet one across our beloved state, so the Arizona Department of Transportation and police alike are asking everyone to slow down if you are planning to drive around in the rain or snow.

For the Valley, expect rain to become heavy at times, making visibility low and causing slick driving conditions. While those in areas like Flagstaff, Prescott, and Payson are likely to see rain transition over to snow starting Friday night making for a much more treacherous drive. In Eastern Arizona, Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect starting Friday night into Saturday evening.

If you plan on driving in dangerous driving conditions, dress for the cold weather and pack an emergency prep kit. Include things like extra clothes, gloves, drinking water, food and prescription medication. Blankets, flashlight, an ice scraper, and a small shovel are always help to have around in case winter weather strikes. Of course, it’s especially important to keep your vehicle fueled up and cell phone charged in times like these.

Click/tap here for your latest First Alert Weather forecast. You can also find live traffic conditions here. And if you want to be among the first to know about changes to the weather, download our free First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

