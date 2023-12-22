1 child in critical, another child hospitalized after crash near I-17 in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child is in critical condition, and another is seriously hurt after a two-car crash near Interstate 17 in central Phoenix.

Authorities responded just after 12 p.m. on Friday to a collision along 27th Avenue just north of Osborn Road. At this time, details are limited, but Phoenix Fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that one child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition while the other was transported with less severe injuries.

Phoenix Police are now working to learn more about what led up to the crash. No other information has been released.

