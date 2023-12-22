Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

1 child in critical, another child hospitalized after crash near I-17 in central Phoenix

Two children were injured, one critically, in a crash Friday afternoon in central Phoenix.
Two children were injured, one critically, in a crash Friday afternoon in central Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:34 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A child is in critical condition, and another is seriously hurt after a two-car crash near Interstate 17 in central Phoenix.

Authorities responded just after 12 p.m. on Friday to a collision along 27th Avenue just north of Osborn Road. At this time, details are limited, but Phoenix Fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that one child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition while the other was transported with less severe injuries.

Phoenix Police are now working to learn more about what led up to the crash. No other information has been released.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
Scottsdale police advise not to confront someone you believe is following you.
Scottsdale police warn public over increase in ‘jugging’ cases

Latest News

AAA says 170,000 Arizonans are flying this holiday weekend.
A rainy day as thousands arrive to fly out of Sky Harbor
Check out Ezra Arthur leather goods in downtown Phoenix.
Phoenix leather shop keeping busy during holiday rush
Snow-capped mountains in northern Arizona.
Heavy rain hits the Valley; ADOT warns of dangerous driving conditions this weekend
Arizona's Family anchor Yetta Gibson traveled to Washington, D.C. to see all the work that...
Celebrating Christmas at the White House