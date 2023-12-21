Winter storm on the way to Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A Flood Watch has been issued for the South Central and Southwestern parts of Arizona including the Valley metro area Friday morning through Saturday morning. Heavy rain is expected in the Valley Friday into Friday night and Saturday. The Valley is expected to see between an inch and an inch and a half of rain, with higher elevations to our north and east picking up closer to two inches of rain. Flooding is possible in flood-prone areas, especially Friday afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms are also possible with showers moving through Friday. This means the potential for gusty winds and higher rainfall rates.

Temperatures will drop from the mid 70s today to the mid 60s Friday through the weekend.

Rainfall is also expected in the high country Friday, which may make travel tricky. Rain is expected to switch over to snow by Saturday morning in the mountains, where spots like Flagstaff will pick up an inch or two of snow. Snow levels should start near 8000 feet Friday and drop to 6500 to 7000 feet late Friday and Saturday.

Christmas Eve looks dry, along with Christmas Day, when morning temperatures in the Valley will be in the 30s and 40s and highs will top out in the mid 60s with lots of sunshine.

