Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Winter storm on the way to Arizona

AZFamily First Alert Weather 5AM Update for 12/21/2023
By April Warnecke
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:57 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A Flood Watch has been issued for the South Central and Southwestern parts of Arizona including the Valley metro area Friday morning through Saturday morning. Heavy rain is expected in the Valley Friday into Friday night and Saturday. The Valley is expected to see between an inch and an inch and a half of rain, with higher elevations to our north and east picking up closer to two inches of rain. Flooding is possible in flood-prone areas, especially Friday afternoon and evening.

Thunderstorms are also possible with showers moving through Friday. This means the potential for gusty winds and higher rainfall rates.

Temperatures will drop from the mid 70s today to the mid 60s Friday through the weekend.

Rainfall is also expected in the high country Friday, which may make travel tricky. Rain is expected to switch over to snow by Saturday morning in the mountains, where spots like Flagstaff will pick up an inch or two of snow. Snow levels should start near 8000 feet Friday and drop to 6500 to 7000 feet late Friday and Saturday.

Christmas Eve looks dry, along with Christmas Day, when morning temperatures in the Valley will be in the 30s and 40s and highs will top out in the mid 60s with lots of sunshine.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

.
Wet weather on the way to Arizona
Thursday will be sunny and bright ahead of storms make their way to the Vally by Friday
Cooler temperatures Thursday ahead of storms headed our way
AZFamily First Alert Weather 4 p.m. Update for Wednesday, 12/20/23
Beautiful day set for day before weekend rain in Phoenix area
It'll be a warm day right before the rain comes to the Phoenix area.
Sunny and nice on Thursday, with rain on the way to the Valley