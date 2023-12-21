Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Wildlife officials warn about spread of invasive blue land crab

Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America...
Blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America, northern South America and southern parts of Texas and Florida.(Georgia DNR)
By WTOC Staff and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - The Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said it’s concerned about the spread of an invasive crab along the coast.

The Department of Natural Resources has reported the blue land crab is being spotted north of their native range, on the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina.

While uncertainty exists about the potential ecological and economic impacts of the species, concerns do exist about damage caused by the crabs during burrowing activities.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, blue land crabs are native to most of the Caribbean, Central America and northern South America. They are also reported to be native to Puerto Rico and the southern parts of Texas and Florida on the Gulf Coast.

The blue land crab is described to be as large as 5 to 6 inches and somewhat resembles a large fiddler crab, with one claw larger than the other.

The department also said that although they’re called blue land crabs, not all have the blue coloring. They said adult male crabs typically are blue, but adult female blue land crabs can be white or gray.

The Department of Natural Resources said the crabs burrow deep into the ground and are most likely seen when heavy rain drives them to the surface.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources asks for people to take photos and report any sightings of the blue land crab.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

An Israeli mobile artillery unit fires a shell from southern Israel towards the Gaza Strip, in...
UN says more than 1 in 4 people in Gaza are ‘starving’ because of war
Police say one person has died after a fiery crash involving a Phoenix patrol vehicle near...
Driver killed in crash involving Phoenix PD; minor injuries for cop, prisoner
Police officers guard a street in downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023....
At least 15 people die in a mass shooting at a Prague university
Valley Metro says the service will help connect the West Valley to destinations in Phoenix,...
Light rail extension into northwest Phoenix to open next month