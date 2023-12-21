Your Life
Travel tips for this rainy and snowy holiday weekend in Arizona

State officials are urging travelers to be cautious on the roads this weekend as a winter storm will be passing through Arizona.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 9:53 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — ‘Tis the season for traveling, but for Arizona, a storm brewing could dampen those hitting the roads. “We expect a lot of people to be out on the roads,” said Doug Pacey, an Arizona Department of Transportation spokesperson.

With rain expected toward the end of the week and into the weekend, ADOT is urging those driving across the state to be cautious. “Slow down, leave extra space between your car and the car in front of you so really don’t tailgate,” said Pacey.

ADOT recommends checking your tires’ treads. Low treads give a higher chance of hydroplaning. Also, make sure they are properly inflated, especially if traveling to somewhere much cooler.

If traveling up north to the mountains like Flagstaff, there is a chance of a wintry mix with the rain in those higher elevation areas. If you are doing that High Country traveling, ADOT recommends you bring an emergency kit in your car in case you get into trouble. It could take a while for help to arrive. Some stuff to keep in your kit include clothes and blankets to keep you warm, food, water and a first aid kit. “Just in case they do get stuck in that unplanned, unexpected closure, they’ll be prepared,” said Pacey. For the latest traffic conditions, click/tap here. ADOT puts out emergency alerts here.

