The Tamale Store answers high demand ahead of Christmas Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Christmas is just days away, and people aren’t only rushing to the stores to buy presents; they’re also trying to get their hands on tamales. It’s a tradition for many families, and it has the crew at The Tamale Store on Cave Creek Road in Phoenix going non-stop to keep up with demand.

“We’re kind of in a war against our customers, where it’s like who can make more versus buy more,” said Eddy Pimienta, the owner’s son and cashier. We’re told customers wrap around the building before opening time and run in as fast as they can when doors open.

“It’s amazing. We make most of our money in the year in this month. This month is what sustains us every single year,” said Pimienta. His mother, Martha Rocio Castillo, opened up The Tamale Store 15 years ago. She brought her tamale recipe from Mexico City, Mexico and perfected it in the Valley. The recipe has been a success that keeps customers coming in. “It’s a great validation of what we do and what we kind of dedicated our lives to,” said Pimienta.

This week, employees are working overtime. The cooks clock in around 4 a.m. and leave by 5 p.m. Arizona’s Family watched as employees wrapped up thousands of tamales Wednesday night for the next business day. Pimienta said they make about 250 dozen tamales every single day.

“We got it down to a science. We know how to package them, freeze them and sell them so everything is fresh on Christmas Day for everybody,” he said. Pimienta said it’s a labor of love and believes it’s the authenticity of Mexican cuisine that attracts thousands of customers. “That’s how we try to treat the vibe of the store. It’s very authentic and culturally rooted in those Mexican roots. We try to represent that every day in what we do, and the flavors are what really tell it,” said Pimienta.

Flavors of a Christmas tradition his customers can take to their tables. “Growing up, we always used to have friends that had family that made, and over the years, I’ve lost touch with them, so it’s nice to have a store to come get them from,” said Jeremy Tan. It’s a meal that brings families closer together. Traditionally, relatives and loved ones spend hours together preparing and cooking tamales for hours.

Tan’s daughter, Ellie, hasn’t had a tamale but heard they’re delicious. She’s excited to take her first bite and take part in tradition. “I just like knowing that I can keep on that tradition,” she said.

The store is no longer taking pre-orders but will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. with thousands of tamales in different flavors for walk-ins. Families can buy hot or frozen tamales. The store will be closed on Christmas Eve and Day.

