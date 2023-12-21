Your Life
Strawberries with white organic matter, meatballs not date marked at Phoenix-area restaurant

The Craftsman Cocktails and Kitchen had five violations.
By Jason Barry
Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 20, 2023

Thai Basil - 4929 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

3 violations

  • Employee didn’t clean spoon/pan properly
  • Raw chicken stored above carrots and cabbage
  • Employee not washing hands properly

The Keg Steakhouse - 3065 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

3 violations

  • Employee handled dirty dishes then clean dishes
  • Cartons of liquid egg not kept cold enough
  • Bar cooler not working properly

Local Bistro - 20581 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Employee handled ready-to-eat sandwich with bare hands
  • Raw eggs stored over ready to eat foods
  • Marinara sauce not cooling properly

La Merced Mexican Kitchen - 855 W. University Dr., Mesa

4 violations

  • Rice not kept at proper temperature
  • Dirty cups placed in handwash sink
  • Dishwasher not cleaning properly
  • Salsa not cold enough

The Craftsman Cocktails and Kitchen - 1006 E. Warner Rd., Tempe

5 violations

  • Cartons of strawberries with white organic matter
  • Raw salmon over ready-to-eat noodles
  • Bartender rinsing drink mixers in hand wash sink
  • Bacon jam kept past discard date
  • Pork and meatballs not date marked
List of restaurants with a perfect health inspection score make the Dirty Dining "Dean's List."
Restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Meto6845 N 16th Street, Phoenix
Burger King9668 E Riggs Road, Sun Lakes
Serrano’s Mexican Food1021 S Power Road, Mesa
Chinese Senior Center734 W Elm Street, Phoenix
Rio Mirage Cafe12245 W Santa Fe Lane, El Mirage
Euro Pizza Cafe12645 N Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills

