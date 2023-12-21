Strawberries with white organic matter, meatballs not date marked at Phoenix-area restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 20, 2023

Thai Basil - 4929 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

3 violations

Employee didn’t clean spoon/pan properly

Raw chicken stored above carrots and cabbage

Employee not washing hands properly

The Keg Steakhouse - 3065 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler

3 violations

Employee handled dirty dishes then clean dishes

Cartons of liquid egg not kept cold enough

Bar cooler not working properly

Local Bistro - 20581 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale

3 violations

Employee handled ready-to-eat sandwich with bare hands

Raw eggs stored over ready to eat foods

Marinara sauce not cooling properly

La Merced Mexican Kitchen - 855 W. University Dr., Mesa

4 violations

Rice not kept at proper temperature

Dirty cups placed in handwash sink

Dishwasher not cleaning properly

Salsa not cold enough

The Craftsman Cocktails and Kitchen - 1006 E. Warner Rd., Tempe

5 violations

Cartons of strawberries with white organic matter

Raw salmon over ready-to-eat noodles

Bartender rinsing drink mixers in hand wash sink

Bacon jam kept past discard date

Pork and meatballs not date marked

Restaurants with perfect health inspection scores

Meto 6845 N 16th Street, Phoenix Burger King 9668 E Riggs Road, Sun Lakes Serrano’s Mexican Food 1021 S Power Road, Mesa Chinese Senior Center 734 W Elm Street, Phoenix Rio Mirage Cafe 12245 W Santa Fe Lane, El Mirage Euro Pizza Cafe 12645 N Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills

