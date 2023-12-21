Strawberries with white organic matter, meatballs not date marked at Phoenix-area restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Dec. 20, 2023
Thai Basil - 4929 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
3 violations
- Employee didn’t clean spoon/pan properly
- Raw chicken stored above carrots and cabbage
- Employee not washing hands properly
The Keg Steakhouse - 3065 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
3 violations
- Employee handled dirty dishes then clean dishes
- Cartons of liquid egg not kept cold enough
- Bar cooler not working properly
Local Bistro - 20581 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale
3 violations
- Employee handled ready-to-eat sandwich with bare hands
- Raw eggs stored over ready to eat foods
- Marinara sauce not cooling properly
La Merced Mexican Kitchen - 855 W. University Dr., Mesa
4 violations
- Rice not kept at proper temperature
- Dirty cups placed in handwash sink
- Dishwasher not cleaning properly
- Salsa not cold enough
The Craftsman Cocktails and Kitchen - 1006 E. Warner Rd., Tempe
5 violations
- Cartons of strawberries with white organic matter
- Raw salmon over ready-to-eat noodles
- Bartender rinsing drink mixers in hand wash sink
- Bacon jam kept past discard date
- Pork and meatballs not date marked
Restaurants with perfect health inspection scores
|Meto
|6845 N 16th Street, Phoenix
|Burger King
|9668 E Riggs Road, Sun Lakes
|Serrano’s Mexican Food
|1021 S Power Road, Mesa
|Chinese Senior Center
|734 W Elm Street, Phoenix
|Rio Mirage Cafe
|12245 W Santa Fe Lane, El Mirage
|Euro Pizza Cafe
|12645 N Saguaro Blvd, Fountain Hills
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.