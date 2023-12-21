Your Life
St. Mary’s Food Bank adding holiday hams to Christmas dinner boxes

This Christmas, the food bank is adding holiday hams to its regular food distribution.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As St. Mary’s Food Bank sees a rise in families seeking help, the organization is adding a new food to help give people a happy holiday season. This Christmas, the food bank is adding holiday hams to its regular food distribution.

On Thursday, volunteers gathered to hand out Christmas dinner boxes, including hams! Good Morning Arizona’s Simone Cuccurullo was out at the Phoenix location, near 31st Avenue and Thomas Road, as many waited in line, eagerly waiting for delicious meals.

Hams will be distributed at two St. Mary’s locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while supplies last. You can visit the Knight Center at 313 West Thomas Road and the Surprise location at 13050 West Elm Street. For more information about the food bank, click or tap here.

Last week, St. Mary’s two main locations served more than 5,000 families — a 15% increase over the same time last year.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

