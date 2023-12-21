Scottsdale law firm reacts to Arizona ACLU’s travel advisory to Texas over immigration laws

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona American Civil Liberties Union is joining several other states issuing a travel advisory for Texas in response to anti-immigration laws going into effect in early 2024.

Arizona ACLU representatives see a lot of similarities between these Texas laws and Arizona’s Senate Bill 1070, which was signed into law back in 2010 and had local law enforcement ask for proof of citizenship or legal residency during routine traffic spots. Much of that bill was ultimately ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court, but representatives want people to be prepared heading into next year. “This looks eerily familiar,” Rose Law Group Immigration Department Chair Darius Amiri said.

One of the Texas bills signed into law earlier this week allows police to arrest migrants who illegally cross the U.S. border; another creates a five-to-10-year mandatory sentence for human smuggling. “You could be driving your relative to a party or something like that and be pulled over and looking at a mandatory minimum of five years in jail,” Amiri said. “So I do think that the constitutionality of those provisions will be attacked.”

In the travel advisory, the ACLU advises Arizonans who decide to travel to Texas to develop a communication plan with family members, keep relevant immigration documents easily accessible, and memorize the phone number of a licensed attorney. Amiri says he’s already anticipating some Arizona clients or their family members looking into other ways to cross the border. “That will be a major concern for people,” he said. “Spouses of people that might be in the immigration process, family members of people, companies that might have people that have immigration statuses that are unresolved or pending.”

ACLU of Arizona director of program and strategy Victoria Lopez said when announcing the travel advisory that the Texas bills are “fueled by racism and xenophobia,” and that “Arizonans traveling in Texas will be at risk of getting swept up in this scheme to criminalize and deport people of color.”

Amiri says even if the laws are enforced and not deemed unconstitutional, that won’t stop people from crossing the border. “I think that the demand for seeking lawful status in the United States is as strong as it’s every been,” he said. “Where there’s a will, there’s a way. If it’s a matter of life or death, they’re going to find a way to do it.”

