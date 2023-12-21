Powerball jackpot climbs to $620 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing

CNN — The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $620 million ahead of the next drawing on Saturday night, when players will vie for the ultimate holiday gift.

The grand prize climbed after Wednesday night’s drawing turned no grand prize winners. The winning numbers for Wednesday drawing were 27, 35, 41, 56, 60 and Powerball 16.

The next Powerball drawing is on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. The estimated $620 million jackpot has a cash value of nearly $311 million.

Five Powerball jackpots have been awarded this year, with winning tickets purchased in Washington state, Virginia, Ohio and California, according to the lottery.

Tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

