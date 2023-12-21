Your Life
Police identify man killed after being hit by a car in south Phoenix

File image
File image(Arizona's Family File Photo)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after police was hit by a car in south Phoenix late Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian near 48th Street and Southern Avenue, When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Michael Ochoa, with serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and wasn’t impaired, according to police.

Detectives say that Ochoa was walking outside a marked crosswalk when he was hit by the car. No other information has been released, but authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

