Police identify man killed after being hit by a car in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after police was hit by a car in south Phoenix late Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 9:50 p.m. to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian near 48th Street and Southern Avenue, When officers arrived, they found a man, later identified as 26-year-old Michael Ochoa, with serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The driver involved in the crash stayed at the scene and wasn’t impaired, according to police.

Detectives say that Ochoa was walking outside a marked crosswalk when he was hit by the car. No other information has been released, but authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.