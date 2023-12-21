Your Life
Phoenix police searching for arson suspect; $1K reward offered

Surveillance video captured photos of the suspect.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for a possible arson suspect who set two businesses on fire last month.

On Nov. 27, just before 5 a.m., police say two separate fires broke out in the Phoenix area. The first happened at a business office near 16th Street and Indian School Road. Flames then broke out at a shopping center near 21st and Glendale avenues, roughly six miles from the first fire. As crews were investigating the fires, authorities say anti-Semitic papers were found at one of the locations.

Surveillance video captured photos of the suspect. Investigators believe he is thin and has a beard, and he was seen wearing a sweatshirt with a pattern on the back. If you have any information about the fires or suspect, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish speakers. Up to a $1,000 reward will be given for information leading to the man’s arrest.

