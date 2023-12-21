Phoenix-area restaurants offering specialty holiday menus

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you opting out of cooking this year, or maybe just having a small gathering for the holidays? You’re in luck! Several Valley restaurants will be open for the holidays, and some are offering specialty menus and deals.

Taza Bistro + Bar

Enjoy a three-course Christmas Eve dinner at Taza Bistro and Bar in Scottsdale. Start your meal with a Mediterranean artichoke heart stuffed with feta and olives, then move on to the main course of roasted Cornish hen. Then, end your meal with refreshing poached pear and vanilla ice cream. Prices begin at $70. To make a reservation, click here.

Barrio Queen

It’s a Christmas food staple for many households in the Valley — tamales! This year, Barrio Queen is serving up holiday tamales. Choose from favorite flavors, including green chile pork, red chile chicken or vegetarian tamales, all served with signature sauces. Tamales are available until Jan. 1.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse in Scottsdale will be open on Christmas and New Year’s, and guests can treat themselves to a special menu for takeout and delivery. The restaurant will be having a Christmas Eve and Day dinner featuring signature prime rib and turkey. Their holiday cheers menu also has pumpkin ravioli, Dungeness crab, holiday cocktails and more! To see each menu, click here.

Kona Grill

Treat yourself to a tasty Christmas meal at Kona Grill! Join the restaurant for Christmas Eve and Day dinner. Chow down on prime rib surf & turf, turkey and honey-glazed ham, just to name a few! You can also sip on some specialty cocktails, like a holiday martini. To see the whole menu, click here.

ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho

Enjoy a cozy Christmas dinner at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale. For early morning risers, start Christmas morning with a classic breakfast buffet from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. After breakfast, the hotel will be serving up a special starter buffet with your choice of an entrée, ranging from Australian rack of lamb to mushroom bolognese. Breakfast starts at $32 per person and $14 for children 12 and under. Dinner ranges from $78-$95 per person, depending on entrée selection, and $25 for children 12 and under. To book a table or to see the full menu, click or tap here.

Boulders Resort & Spa

Several restaurants at Boulders Resort & Spa in Scottsdale will be offering Christmas meals. Palo Verde will be hosting a four-course Christmas dinner from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will start their meal with a choice of two salads and enjoy winter squash bisque. Moving on to the main course, customers will choose between three entrees — Kentucky bourbon glazed ham, beef tenderloin or striped bass. To top off the meal, taste a yule log or pumpkin cheesecake. Prices begin at $110 per person. To see the full menu, click here.

Boulders’ other restaurant, The Grill/The Deck, will also be serving a three-course Christmas dinner. For those who prefer an earlier meal, Bogey’s will be having a limited lunch and dinner menu from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about the other restaurants and hours, click or tap here.

Italian Daughter

Italian Daughter will be hosting Christmas Week from Dec. 17-24 this holiday season. On Christmas Eve, the restaurant will be having a “Feast of the 7 Fishes,” featuring octopus, clam chowder, lobster and more! To see the whole menu, click here.

Ling’s Wok Shop

Sit down for a holiday family meal at Ling’s Wok Shop. The meal includes your choice of two appetizers and four entrees, all for just $100. Appetizers include build-your-own bao, firecracker hummus and chicken lettuce wraps, to name a few. Guests can then choose from several entrees, such as miso salmon, spicy Thai basil chicken and new wave Pad Thai. The restaurant says $10 from each Holiday Family Meal sold will be donated to Ryan House as part of their Cooking for a Cause initiative. To see the whole menu or reserve your table, click here.

Someburros

Sit down and enjoy some Mexican food favorites at Someburros this holiday season. Chow down on burros, chimichangas, tacos, quesadillas and more. To see the whole menu, click here.

San Tan Brewing

Grab a beer and grub on some delicious food at San Tan Brewing. The restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight on Christmas Day. If you’re looking to celebrate New Year’s, they will also be hosting a BrewPub on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 2 a.m. Ring in the New Year with delicious specials. Reservations and specials begin at 5 p.m. For more information about the restaurant, click here. To see more about the New Year’s holiday party, tap here.

