Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix-area restaurants offering specialty holiday menus

Several Valley restaurants will be open for the holidays, and some are offering specialty...
Several Valley restaurants will be open for the holidays, and some are offering specialty menus and deals.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:37 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Are you opting out of cooking this year, or maybe just having a small gathering for the holidays? You’re in luck! Several Valley restaurants will be open for the holidays, and some are offering specialty menus and deals.

Taza Bistro + Bar

Enjoy a three-course Christmas Eve dinner at Taza Bistro and Bar in Scottsdale. Start your meal with a Mediterranean artichoke heart stuffed with feta and olives, then move on to the main course of roasted Cornish hen. Then, end your meal with refreshing poached pear and vanilla ice cream. Prices begin at $70. To make a reservation, click here.

Barrio Queen

It’s a Christmas food staple for many households in the Valley — tamales! This year, Barrio Queen is serving up holiday tamales. Choose from favorite flavors, including green chile pork, red chile chicken or vegetarian tamales, all served with signature sauces. Tamales are available until Jan. 1.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse in Scottsdale will be open on Christmas and New Year’s, and guests can treat themselves to a special menu for takeout and delivery. The restaurant will be having a Christmas Eve and Day dinner featuring signature prime rib and turkey. Their holiday cheers menu also has pumpkin ravioli, Dungeness crab, holiday cocktails and more! To see each menu, click here.

Kona Grill

Treat yourself to a tasty Christmas meal at Kona Grill! Join the restaurant for Christmas Eve and Day dinner. Chow down on prime rib surf & turf, turkey and honey-glazed ham, just to name a few! You can also sip on some specialty cocktails, like a holiday martini. To see the whole menu, click here.

ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho

Enjoy a cozy Christmas dinner at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale. For early morning risers, start Christmas morning with a classic breakfast buffet from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. After breakfast, the hotel will be serving up a special starter buffet with your choice of an entrée, ranging from Australian rack of lamb to mushroom bolognese. Breakfast starts at $32 per person and $14 for children 12 and under. Dinner ranges from $78-$95 per person, depending on entrée selection, and $25 for children 12 and under. To book a table or to see the full menu, click or tap here.

Boulders Resort & Spa

Several restaurants at Boulders Resort & Spa in Scottsdale will be offering Christmas meals. Palo Verde will be hosting a four-course Christmas dinner from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests will start their meal with a choice of two salads and enjoy winter squash bisque. Moving on to the main course, customers will choose between three entrees — Kentucky bourbon glazed ham, beef tenderloin or striped bass. To top off the meal, taste a yule log or pumpkin cheesecake. Prices begin at $110 per person. To see the full menu, click here.

Boulders’ other restaurant, The Grill/The Deck, will also be serving a three-course Christmas dinner. For those who prefer an earlier meal, Bogey’s will be having a limited lunch and dinner menu from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about the other restaurants and hours, click or tap here.

Italian Daughter

Italian Daughter will be hosting Christmas Week from Dec. 17-24 this holiday season. On Christmas Eve, the restaurant will be having a “Feast of the 7 Fishes,” featuring octopus, clam chowder, lobster and more! To see the whole menu, click here.

Ling’s Wok Shop

Sit down for a holiday family meal at Ling’s Wok Shop. The meal includes your choice of two appetizers and four entrees, all for just $100. Appetizers include build-your-own bao, firecracker hummus and chicken lettuce wraps, to name a few. Guests can then choose from several entrees, such as miso salmon, spicy Thai basil chicken and new wave Pad Thai. The restaurant says $10 from each Holiday Family Meal sold will be donated to Ryan House as part of their Cooking for a Cause initiative. To see the whole menu or reserve your table, click here.

Someburros

Sit down and enjoy some Mexican food favorites at Someburros this holiday season. Chow down on burros, chimichangas, tacos, quesadillas and more. To see the whole menu, click here.

San Tan Brewing

Grab a beer and grub on some delicious food at San Tan Brewing. The restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight on Christmas Day. If you’re looking to celebrate New Year’s, they will also be hosting a BrewPub on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 2 a.m. Ring in the New Year with delicious specials. Reservations and specials begin at 5 p.m. For more information about the restaurant, click here. To see more about the New Year’s holiday party, tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

If you’ve been holding out on shopping for a new vehicle, this may be a good time to find a...
Car incentives spike as year-end nears
Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Terminal 3 on Thursday, June 13, 2019
Ready, set, travel! It’s the holiday rush to Phoenix Sky Harbor and along Arizona highways
In this 30 second exposure, a meteor streaks across the sky during the annual Perseid meteor...
Catch Geminids, Quadrantids meteor showers in Arizona’s High Country
Arizona’s Family has you covered for family events around the Valley, or if you’re looking to...
LIST: Christmas events and light displays in the Phoenix area