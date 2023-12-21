Your Life
Holiday Food Drive
Christmas Angel
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Over 400 bags of Christmas toys delivered to Valleywise Health children

Young patients at Valleywise Hospital were visited by Daisey Mountain firefighters and given Christmas gifts.
By Mickaela Castillo
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today, dozens of Daisey Mountain firefighters, Valleywise Health hospital workers, and volunteers came together to help bring a little bit of Christmas cheer to some deserving kids. Nearly 400 bags of donated toys were stacked high on a 26-foot truck and delivered to children staying at Valleywise Health Medical Center. “Being in the hospital can be a very, very stressful time for a child, and bringing them a toy that they’re interested in can help distract them from some of the things that they’re going through, said Ryan Potter, president of Daisy Mountain Firefighters Charities.

Whether young or old, every kid received a special toy. It’s a little gift that goes a long way for these families. “This makes it makes your day and it makes it very special,” said a parent. For some of the kids, it even helps get them through these difficult times. This is the 15th consecutive year the Daisy Mountain Firefighters Charities handed out toys. If you want to help donate or learn more click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife and a man at a business, left, before killing...
Police identify husband, wife, young son and another man who died in north Phoenix murder-suicide
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
A Bullhead City police spokesperson said there were reportedly no adults home at the time of...
5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City
The Ford SUV appeared to have extensive front end damage.
2 Mesa teen boys killed in high-speed crash involving stolen sedan
A California airport worker hit a $20 million jackpot thanks to playing the lottery on his...
Airport worker wins $20 million from scratch-off ticket he bought on lunch break

Latest News

State officials are urging travelers to be cautious on the roads this weekend as a winter...
What you need to know before traveling in Arizona during winter storm
A man in Chandler isn't letting prostate cancer stop him from spreading Christmas cheer and he...
Chandler man battling cancer shows Christmas spirit with decorations
The holiday house in Chandler is a big hit in the neighborhood where homeowner Frank Kostyun,...
Chandler man battling cancer provides inspiration with his elaborately decorated Christmas house
Advocates demand change in how DCS reports on runaways and missing kids.
Advocates demanding changes and accountability at the Arizona Department of Child Safety