Over 400 bags of Christmas toys delivered to Valleywise Health children

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today, dozens of Daisey Mountain firefighters, Valleywise Health hospital workers, and volunteers came together to help bring a little bit of Christmas cheer to some deserving kids. Nearly 400 bags of donated toys were stacked high on a 26-foot truck and delivered to children staying at Valleywise Health Medical Center. “Being in the hospital can be a very, very stressful time for a child, and bringing them a toy that they’re interested in can help distract them from some of the things that they’re going through, said Ryan Potter, president of Daisy Mountain Firefighters Charities.

Whether young or old, every kid received a special toy. It’s a little gift that goes a long way for these families. “This makes it makes your day and it makes it very special,” said a parent. For some of the kids, it even helps get them through these difficult times. This is the 15th consecutive year the Daisy Mountain Firefighters Charities handed out toys. If you want to help donate or learn more click/tap here.

