Murder suspect dies after being found unresponsive in downtown Phoenix jail cell

Gabriel Duque Garcia, 27, was found unresponsive in his jail cell Monday morning.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell earlier this week at a Maricopa County jail facility in downtown Phoenix.

Just before 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 18, guards at the 4th Avenue Jail noticed that 27-year-old Gabriel Duque Garcia was not breathing. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says staff performed CPR and other medical measures while Phoenix Fire crews were en route. Garcia was then transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Garcia was arrested in September in connection with a deadly shooting in west Phoenix. According to court documents released at the time, Garcia was drinking with four other people when he reportedly pulled out a gun and began shooting at them. Luis Javier Ponce-Munoz, 37, died at the scene. He was being held on a second-degree murder charge and his trial was set to begin in February.

Detectives are investigating Garcia’s death, but other information was not immediately available.

