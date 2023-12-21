Mesa Public Schools losing funding from declining student enrollment

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s largest school district is facing a significant drop in enrollment.

Mesa Public Schools said it is down about double what the district budgeted for. Now, the district is losing $3 million in state funding because of fewer students in the classrooms. “We built into the budget an amount of 900 students in decline and when students showed up this year, we ended up with 1,700 (fewer) students,” said Mesa Public Schools assistant superintendent Dr. Matthew Strom.

However, Strom said the district has enough money set aside in a contingency fund to help absorb the loss in funding. “We have had a very financially conservative Governing Board over the last several decades in Mesa Public Schools,” said Strom.

That means the district won’t see an impact on students or teachers this upcoming school year. But if the trend continues, that could change. Strom said that the rising cost of living and fewer people having kids is impacting enrollment numbers in Mesa. He is expecting that to continue over the next several years. “The difficult part of the conversation comes with planning for future years,” said Strom.

It is an issue facing school districts across the Valley. Paradise Valley Unified School District is considering closing four schools over declining enrollment.

Strom said MPS is not there yet but that those conversations could happen in the future. “For school year 2025, those conversations are not open at this time. Are we going to monitor and see what happens in 2026, school year ‘27? The answer is yes. Our board is asking us are we at the point where we need to consider other options?” said Strom.

