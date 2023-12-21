Man sentenced to 50 years for 2012 murder of pregnant wife in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man will spend decades in prison for murdering his wife nearly 12 years ago. On Thursday, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced Gilbert Villareal was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of his wife and unborn child.

On March 26, 2012, Phoenix police found 22-year-old Sheila Lomes dead after being stabbed 38 times at an apartment near 31st Avenue and Beardsley Road. Her 2-year-old son was standing beside her crying, but wasn’t hurt. Throughout the investigation, authorities found the deadly stabbing stemmed from previous domestic violence incidents. Authorities say Villareal terrorized, manipulated, and abused Lomes. She was trying to leave Villareal when she was brutally murdered.

After the stabbing, Villareal fled to Mexico. He wasn’t found until Dec. 21, 2016, when he was arrested for another domestic violence incident. He was convicted in Mexico and sentenced to prison. However, Villareal was then extradited back to Arizona and pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. He is also banned from contacting the victim’s family and his son.

“Finding a way to bring this defendant back to the U.S. to face his crimes was a particularly challenging process. Our lawyers and support staff were relentless in their efforts to ensure he was located and returned here,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement. “Remember, a two-year-old child witnessed this awful crime. I hope that one day, when he is old enough to understand, he will recognize there were dozens of people on his side, fighting for justice.”

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.