Lukeville border crossing closure impacting Nogales economy

NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)- It’s been two and a half weeks since U.S. Customs and Border Protection shut down the Lukeville border crossing. Since it closed, other ports of entry have seen a surge in migrants and people looking to cross the border.

Officials in Nogales say businesses in southern Arizona depend on people coming and going to make a living. Santa Cruz County Supervisor Manny Ruiz says the wait times to cross the port into the United States are two to three hours. It typically takes no more than 30 minutes. Now, people who work or play on the other side of the border have to spend hours a day waiting to cross.

“It makes it very hard for people to think twice if they do want to come over or not,” Ruiz said. “A huge mess is at the border, and with not sufficient staff. It has it affects.”

Ruiz says many people in Mexico get Christmas bonuses and will come to the U.S. to shop or eat. Businesses around the border are taking a hit around Christmas, when shops and restaurant owners expect a big boost in revenue. Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Olivia Ainza-Kramer says it’s hurting her community. “Those merchants are really struggling because of the foot traffic.”

Ruiz thinks people are choosing not to cross so they can avoid the long wait times. Ainza-Kramer says people who choose not to cross aren’t spending money around small border towns, Tucson and up through Phoenix. “That is why we are so worried that having all these issues right now,” she said. “We see the frustration that a lot of these merchants are experiencing. This is our best month.”

Supervisor Ruiz says he spoke to Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (D) this morning and claims Kelly said Congress should have figured out a border solution before heading on break for Christmas. Ruiz and the chamber president said the federal government needs to figure out a way to reopen the Lukeville port of entry.

“As much I would like to be optimistic, I just really don’t see this getting results quickly,” Ruiz said.

Last week, Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) signed an executive order to send Arizona National Guard troops to the border. We’re working to find out when they will arrive.

