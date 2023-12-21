Light rail extension into northwest Phoenix to open next month

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- You’ll soon have a new way to get in and around northwest Phoenix. Valley Metro has announced the start date for the agency’s light rail expanded service in the region.

The project officially opens for service with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Officials say the 1.6-mile extension runs west from 19th and Dunlap avenues and goes further north onto 25th Avenue, then west to the Metrocenter area, which is currently undergoing revitalization and redevelopment.

“As Phoenix continues growing, so does the need for reliable, affordable transportation options that can connect Phoenicians to opportunities all over town,” Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego said. “Whether it’s going to work, to the doctor’s office, or to visit loved ones, I believe every person should be able to get where they need to go without relying on a car. The Northwest Extension II -- by way of the newly named Thelda Williams Transit Center -- is going to deliver on that vision.”

Part of the new extension includes an elevated rail station, a bridge that crosses over Interstate 17 and seven art installations. More than 200 new trees were also planted along the route. It’ll also be easier to park and ride with a four-story parking garage at Metrocenter.

Transit officials say that since 2008, the system has attracted more than $17 billion in development and is expected to spur another $2.1 billion in commercial and residential development in the coming years. For more information on the project, click/tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.